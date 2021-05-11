Former W.Va. VA employee to be sentenced Tuesday for multiple deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center employee Reta Mays is set to be sentenced for the deaths of multiple veteran homicides Tuesday morning in Clarksburg.

Mays, 45, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to seven counts of second-degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, W.A.H., Felix McDermott, and Raymond Golden.

She pleaded guilty to one count of assault with intent to commit murder involving the death of veteran R.R.P. died two weeks after the incident.

Mays sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

She worked at the Clarksburg VA as a nursing assistant from 2015 to July 2018. Mays administered insulin to eight patients in 2018, according to the charging documents.

The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

Around June 2018, a medical doctor employed at the hospital reported a concern about the deaths of the patients who suffered hypoglycemic episodes on the floor, including the deaths of multiple non-diabetic patients, the document states. The concern led to an internal investigation that culminated in a referral for a criminal investigation.

Mays was removed from her position around July 2018.

Families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. The first lawsuit was filed in Aug. 2019.

