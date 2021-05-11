Advertisement

Former W.Va. VA employee to be sentenced Tuesday for multiple deaths

This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays. Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.V., is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for her guilty plea to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin.(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center employee Reta Mays is set to be sentenced for the deaths of multiple veteran homicides Tuesday morning in Clarksburg.

Mays, 45, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to seven counts of second-degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, W.A.H., Felix McDermott, and Raymond Golden.

She pleaded guilty to one count of assault with intent to commit murder involving the death of veteran R.R.P. died two weeks after the incident.

Mays sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

She worked at the Clarksburg VA as a nursing assistant from 2015 to July 2018. Mays administered insulin to eight patients in 2018, according to the charging documents.

The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

Around June 2018, a medical doctor employed at the hospital reported a concern about the deaths of the patients who suffered hypoglycemic episodes on the floor, including the deaths of multiple non-diabetic patients, the document states. The concern led to an internal investigation that culminated in a referral for a criminal investigation.

Mays was removed from her position around July 2018.

Families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. The first lawsuit was filed in Aug. 2019.

Fifth lawsuit filed in deaths at West Virginia VA hospital

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home
Fatal Accident
One dead in accident involving dump truck
Police responding to shots fired incident in Huntington.
Guns and drugs found at shots fired incident
During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
The Charleston Town Center mall has been sold to a buyer from Georgia.
Charleston Town Center mall sold

Latest News

Man pleads guilty after threatening Putnam County officer
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs HB 167.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs rental assistance bill
Kanawha Charleston Health Department offering free HIV testing
Kanawha Charleston Health Department offering free HIV testing
Report unveils abuse, neglect at behavioral health centers
Report unveils abuse, neglect at behavioral health centers