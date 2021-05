HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Alchemy Theatre presents the classic Noel Coward comedy ‘Hay Fever, The Movie!’

‘Hay Fever’ kicks off Alchemy’s 2021 season, followed by two productions in the 4th Annual WV Shakespeare Festival in June.

Click here to see show dates and order tickets.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.