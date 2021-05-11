Advertisement

HPD: Victims found inside home died from apparent gunshot wounds

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The two people whose bodies were found Monday evening inside a home in the Guyandotte area of Huntington died from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Huntington Police Department released that information Tuesday.

Officers were called to the home, located in the 700 block of 5th Avenue, around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

According to an HPD news release, investigators are still in the process of identifying the victims so police can notify their families.

No other details have been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

