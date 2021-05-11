Advertisement

Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home

The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The bodies of two people were discovered inside a home Monday night in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.

According to Huntington Police Department Chief Ray Cornwell, investigators are still at the home in the 700 block of 5th Avenue -- processing the scene and interview witnesses.

No names are being released at this time.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

