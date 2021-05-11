Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The bodies of two people were discovered inside a home Monday night in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.

According to Huntington Police Department Chief Ray Cornwell, investigators are still at the home in the 700 block of 5th Avenue -- processing the scene and interview witnesses.

No names are being released at this time.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.