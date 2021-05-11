Jury finds man guilty in connection with triple shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man charged in connection with a triple shooting.

The jury found Lonnie Sheets guilty on all five counts, complicity of aggravated murder, aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Sheets was in Jackson County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

UPDATE | Two charged after triple shooting

The first shooting happened on Ohio Avenue in the Village of Oak Hill in October 2020/ According to the Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier, a man and woman were shot. The victims, Paul E. Sheets and Tabatha Sheets were both taken to the hospital.

While officials were investigating the first shooting, another call of a shooting came in just after 7 a.m. in the Hamilton Township.

The sheriff says the Jackson County Coroner was called to the 1400 block of Dark Hollow Road in Oak Hill. That’s where investigators found the body of David Yeley. He was 61 years old. His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Two people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting of Paul E. Sheets in Scioto County by their sheriff’s office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff, Lonnie L. Sheets and Lisa L. Sheets, both from Wheelersburg, were charged with a first degree felony charge of felonious assault.

Sheriff Frazier says all three shootings are connected.

