Man pleads guilty after threatening Putnam County officer

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to sending a threatening message through social media to a West Virginia law enforcement officer.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 8, 2019, Rodney Hanson, 37, sent a threatening Facebook message to a law enforcement officer in Putnam County after a police involved shooting.

Hanson pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threatening communication and faces a maximum of five years in prison when sentenced on August 9, 2021.

Johnston made the announcement and praised the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.

