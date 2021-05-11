Man wanted in connection with Walgreens armed robbery

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery late last month at the Walgreens in Louisa.

Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Louisa Police Department.

The robbery happened April 27 when a shirtless, shoeless man demanded different medications as he brandished a knife. He got away with some prescription medications. No one was hurt during the incident.

Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

Anyone with information about the incident or Burris’s whereabouts is asked to call their local 911 agency.

