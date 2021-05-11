Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with Walgreens armed robbery

Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened April 27 at...
Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened April 27 at the Walgreens in Louisa, Kentucky.(Louisa Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery late last month at the Walgreens in Louisa.

Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Louisa Police Department.

The robbery happened April 27 when a shirtless, shoeless man demanded different medications as he brandished a knife. He got away with some prescription medications. No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or Burris’s whereabouts is asked to call their local 911 agency.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

