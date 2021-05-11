Mega Millions Jackpot raised to $402 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Mega Millions jackpot has been raised to an estimated $402 million dollars.

The cash option for the jackpot is $272.1 million.

The drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

Kentucky Lottery says the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

There are nine ways to win.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.