Mega Millions Jackpot raised to $402 million
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Mega Millions jackpot has been raised to an estimated $402 million dollars.
The cash option for the jackpot is $272.1 million.
The drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.
Kentucky Lottery says the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.
There are nine ways to win.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.
