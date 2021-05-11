Advertisement

Mega Millions Jackpot raised to $402 million

Kentucky Mega Millions
Kentucky Mega Millions(Kentucky Mega Millions)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Mega Millions jackpot has been raised to an estimated $402 million dollars.

The cash option for the jackpot is $272.1 million.

The drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

Kentucky Lottery says the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

There are nine ways to win.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home
Fatal Accident
One dead in accident involving dump truck
Police responding to shots fired incident in Huntington.
Guns and drugs found at shots fired incident
During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
The Charleston Town Center mall has been sold to a buyer from Georgia.
Charleston Town Center mall sold

Latest News

The victims and suspects are part of the same family.
Jury finds man guilty in connection with triple shooting
United Healthcare supporting kids in foster care
United Healthcare supporting kids in foster care
Growing tomatoes | Farmer Finn's tip of the week
Growing tomatoes | Farmer Finn’s tip of the week
Hay Fever movie coming to Huntington
Hay Fever movie coming to Huntington