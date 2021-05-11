Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs rental assistance bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 167 Tuesday morning.

The goal is to provide rental and utility assistance to low income households that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and aren’t able to pay their rent.

The bill allocates $465 million of funding from the Federal Consolidated Appropriation Act for Developmental Services Agency. They will partner with community action agencies throughout the state of Ohio.

Governor DeWine says allowable uses include rental assistance, electric, gas, trash, water, sewer, home energy and internet services in certain circumstances.

Low income households and/or those who have experienced a substantial loss of income due to the pandemic can contact their local community action agencies. These agencies can work with citizens and landlord to take care of the payment, even if you’ve received an eviction notice.

“The goal of this bill, just to restate, is to invest really, into Ohio’s people, into our businesses and our communities so our state and our people emerge even stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. DeWine.

