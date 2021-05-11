HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Pipestem Adventure Zone is a one-of-a-kind destination for families and individuals who enjoy adventures and outdoor activities.

Visitors can participate in skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars on race tracks, 3D archery, axe throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf, and electric motor assisted bikes.

Visit PipestemAdventures.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.