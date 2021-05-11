Advertisement

Pipestem Adventure Zone

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Pipestem Adventure Zone is a one-of-a-kind destination for families and individuals who enjoy adventures and outdoor activities.

Visitors can participate in skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars on race tracks, 3D archery, axe throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf, and electric motor assisted bikes.

Visit PipestemAdventures.com for more information.

