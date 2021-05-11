Advertisement

Point Pleasant VFD gets first new firetruck in 10 years

Due to a fire and EMS levy that passed last election, the Point Pleasant VFD was able to...
Due to a fire and EMS levy that passed last election, the Point Pleasant VFD was able to purchase their first new firetruck in 10 years.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department has added a new truck to their fleet.

Because of a fire and EMS levy that passed last election, the department was able to purchase their first new firetruck in 10 years.

The new fire engine will replace a truck that’s more than 20 years old.

The fire department had the Point Pleasant high school mascot put on the new truck to support the school.

