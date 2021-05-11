Police chase ends in arrest

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the man who was involved in a police pursuit has been released.

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, James Kenneth Sigmon, Jr., 49 of Charleston, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy noticed a pickup truck on Mack Drive in Pinch being driven without the headlights turned on.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop and after the truck briefly stopped, it took off in what ended-up being a 30 minute pursuit.

Sgt. Humphreys said during the entire pursuit, Sigmon drove with the headlights turned off in an attempt to hide from pursuing deputies.

The truck traveled through Quick, Pinch, Blue Creek and Elkview before crashing into a tree.

After the crash, Sigmon ran into the nearby woods.

K-9 Max was used to track down Sigmon.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for any injuries sustained in the crash.

Sgt. Humphreys told WSAZ that additional charges could be filed against Sigmon.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An overnight pursuit has ended in the arrest of one person.

According to an emergency dispatcher, the pursuit started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Pinch Road and eventually went off-road.

One person has been arrested.

No other details are being released at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.