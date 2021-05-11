Advertisement

Pool stores adjust to chlorine shortage

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As pool stores across the country face the challenge of keeping chlorine in supply, manufacturers have had their hands full trying to keep up with the high demand.

“We’re just taking whatever we can get our hands on right now,” Triston Gutierrez said.

Pool store employees like Gutierrez at Holiday Pools in Huntington will tell you the national chlorine shortage has not only made it challenging to keep in stock-- getting shipments in from manufacturers is now a waiting game.

“It takes at least days to get some more back in. Ordering things is pretty hard right now,” Gutierrez said.

The wait time spreads beyond a limited number of manufacturers across the country. In South Charleston, companies like Clearon say materials used to make the chlorine have been hard to come by.

“We’re seeing value inflation increase across the board. All of our raw materials have surged in price, all of our packaging materials have surged in price, so we’re doing our best to get ahead of that. But, obviously our consumers are beginning to see some of those increases roll through on the shelves,” CEO Bryan Kitchen said.

Kitchen says this demand has been growing ever since the pandemic.

However, with the recent surge, recruiting more employees has become crucial.

Currently working with 235 employees, Clearon is actively recruiting 60 additional employees.

They’re trying to make sure, among the struggles, enjoying the summer doesn’t become one of them.

