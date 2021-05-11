Snap Stretch program returns to Capitol Market with changes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second consecutive year, the Snap Stretch program has returned to the Capitol Market in Charleston.

This year people can’t stretch their SNAP dollars by purchasing meat, dairy or egg products. These items can still be purchased using SNAP benefits, however.

“Those restrictions come through the federal government and we are subject to the rules and restrictions that are placed on the funds provided,” said Evan Osborn, the outdoor market manager.

The West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition is in charge of allocating the money to different farmers’ markets in the state. Osborn says last year an exception to the program was made because of the pandemic. This year, though, that isn’t the case.

SNAP dollars can be stretched by purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables, preserved fruits and vegetables without added sugars, fats, oils, salt, edible seeds and plants and fresh herbs.

Capitol Market officials say they only have $20,000 of SNAP Stretch money to give out. Officials say the program was very successful last year, and that money could run out quickly.

While qualifying products are different this year, the program will run the same. SNAP Stretch money can be matched to the dollar. If a customer has a child with them they can receive an additional stretch along with their own stretch. Customers over 60 are eligible for a match on a 1:2 ratio.

