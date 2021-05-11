Advertisement

State police asking for help regarding stolen truck

Stolen truck from Walker Chevrolet in Nitro, West Virginia
Stolen truck from Walker Chevrolet in Nitro, West Virginia(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are asking for help regarding a stolen truck.

It happened on May 10 around 3:00 p.m.

Troopers say a 2016 Dark Gray Dodge Ram 1500 was taken off the used car lot at Walker Chevrolet.

The truck had dealer tags when it was stolen - D4929. It’s lifted with after market black rims.

If you have seen the vehicle or have any information, you’re asked to call the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000.

