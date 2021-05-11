State police asking for help regarding stolen truck
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are asking for help regarding a stolen truck.
It happened on May 10 around 3:00 p.m.
Troopers say a 2016 Dark Gray Dodge Ram 1500 was taken off the used car lot at Walker Chevrolet.
The truck had dealer tags when it was stolen - D4929. It’s lifted with after market black rims.
If you have seen the vehicle or have any information, you’re asked to call the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000.
