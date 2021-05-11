Advertisement

United Healthcare supporting kids in foster care

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There are more than 400,000 children in foster care in the United States. Over the past decade, the number of kids in foster care has seen a double digit increase of over 11%.

In honor of National Foster Care Month, United Healthcare National Senior Medical Director Dr. Arethusa Kirk joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share insight on the importance of behavioral health supports for children in foster care.

