US 23 bridge work to impact traffic in Russell

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Bridge work could have an impact on traffic this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers should expect delays on US 23 at Russell for bridge work on the KY 244 viaduct replacement project.

Work begins on Thursday, May 13.

Contractors will install concrete forms on top of the new KY 244 overpass on US 23 north of the Ironton-Russell bridge intersection. This includes welding above US 23 travel lanes.

In order to protect vehicles, all US 23 traffic will be stopped for 10 to 15 minutes multiple times each day Thursday, Friday, and possibly several days next week, while welding crews work overhead. Flagged traffic is also possible on the existing Russell viaduct.

Crews will try to keep traffic impacts short, but officials say significant backups are likely.

The transportation cabinet says nearly 20,000 vehicles use US 23 each day, as well as the Ironton-Russell Bridge.

Drivers should use alternate routes during construction.

The project includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from US 23 to a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell. It costs $20.6 million.

Officials say construction will continue through this summer.

