Woman battles Comcast over downed line

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following devastating ice storms and severe winter weather in February, many residents across our region spent weeks cleaning up. Picking up downed tree limbs, branches, clearing roads and repairing damage -- they were all part of the cleanup.

A woman in Huntington says she contacted Comcast several times about a line that was hanging low near her property after winter storms caused havoc near her home. The line was so low that some vehicles and horse trailers weren’t able to drive underneath of it.

With the help of some neighbors, they built wooden stilts to help lift the line anytime someone needed to drive beneath it.

She tells WSAZ she uses horse trailers often to get her animals to and from the vet, and the garbage truck wasn’t able to squeeze underneath the line either.

After being given three separate service tickets, Jacqueline Chevalier was told by customer service, that since her service still worked, there was nothing they could do for her.

That’s when Chevalier contacted WSAZ seeking help. She said she hadn’t been making any progress or headway with the company and needed a hand trying to get their attention.

About 12 families live near the road and use that stretch of pavement to get in and out of the area.

“It’s just frustrating,” Chevalier said. “It’s very frustrating that there’s no response, that they say it’s fixed, that they just won’t listen and I have hay string and boards tying up a service line that I think they should’ve fixed.”

Investigative reporter Kelsey Souto contacted Comcast to find out what was going on. It wasn’t long before she received a response and the company asked for additional information regarding the issue.

Within a few hours, a service truck showed up near Chevalier’s property and began to lift and move the lines away from the road. The man on-scene told her they would need to come back to complete a full repair, but at least the road became passable.

Comcast also provided WSAZ with the following statement:

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We’re working to resolve it and have been in touch with the customer directly to make it right.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.