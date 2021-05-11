WSAZ Now Desk | National Hospital Week a time to say thank you to healthcare workers
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Hospital Association is commemorating National Hospital Week by recognizing contributions made by the people who work in the WVHA’s 59 member hospitals.
Jim Kaufman, the President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the work of community hospitals during the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.