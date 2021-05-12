Advertisement

2021-22 NFL schedule to be released tonight

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the bulk of next season’s NFL schedule being released later Wednesday, fans got a taste of what week one will look like. Some of the September 12th games were released this morning as Cincinnati will be hosting Minnesota, Cleveland plays at Kansas City and Pittsburgh travels to Buffalo.

The opening game of next season is Dallas at Tampa Bay on September 9th. The full NFL schedule will be made public at 8 p.m.

