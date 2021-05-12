Active shooter arrested in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several times and at police.

Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.

Hicks is charged with ten counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, brandishing a deadly weapon, four counts of attempted murder, and battery on an officer.

The Williamson Police Department, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia State Police responded.

