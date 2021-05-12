Advertisement

Police confirm one person stabbed to death

The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have confirmed that one person has died in an early morning stabbing.

A suspect is being detained and questioned.

Police tell WSAZ that there is no threat to the public.

No other details are being released at this time.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person has been injured in a stabbing.

It happened at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Sunset Drive.

Dispatchers say one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

No word yet on a suspect or whether anyone else was injured.

Officers with the Charleston Criminal Investigation Division are on scene.

WSAZ has a crew on scene gathering information.

