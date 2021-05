HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Buff City’s Soap Charleston location will have their grand opening Thursday at 9 a.m.

The store is located at 220 RHL Blvd next to Kohl’s.

The first 50 customers through the door will be gifted with free soap for one year.

