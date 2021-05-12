COVID-19 W.Va. | 340 new cases, 14 additional deaths

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 case count grew by 340 Wednesday morning in West Virginia and 14 additional deaths were reported.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 12, there have been 2,808,501 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 157,215 total cases and 2,748 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, a 55-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 44-year old male from Mercer County, a 58-year old female from Mineral County, a 59-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 40-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 97-year old male from Pendleton County.

147,751 have recovered from virus complications so far and according to the DHHR, 683,949 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

819,245 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, officials say.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,434), Berkeley (12,375), Boone (2,035), Braxton (929), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,691), Calhoun (338), Clay (501), Doddridge (597), Fayette (3,438), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,801), Hampshire (1,825), Hancock (2,804), Hardy (1,528), Harrison (5,724), Jackson (2,121), Jefferson (4,608), Kanawha (14,949), Lewis (1,195), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,123), Marion (4,442), Marshall (3,453), Mason (2,003), McDowell (1,568), Mercer (4,831), Mineral (2,856), Mingo (2,574), Monongalia (9,196), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,178), Nicholas (1,698), Ohio (4,211), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (882), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,872), Putnam (5,153), Raleigh (6,777), Randolph (2,601), Ritchie (707), Roane (632), Summers (821), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (713), Upshur (1,870), Wayne (3,094), Webster (487), Wetzel (1,339), Wirt (425), Wood (7,767), Wyoming (1,994).

Last week, Gov. Justice announced a target date to remove the state’s mask mandate.

