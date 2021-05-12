UPDATE | One lane I-77 North re-open after tractor trailer turns on side

UPDATE 5/12/21 3:50 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Northbound lane of the West Virginia Turnpike has reopened after a tractor trailer crashed onto its side.

The crash occured a little before 3 Wednesday morning at the Cabin Creek Rd. exit.

No injuries were reported. Traffic is backed up along I-77 north.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both Northbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike (I-77) are closed at the Cabin Creek Rd. exit after a crash.

The crash occured a little before 3 Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported, but a tractor trailer is involved.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

