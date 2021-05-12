Advertisement

Crews respond to crash in Gallia County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Gallia County are responding to a motorcycle crash along State Route 218.

According to dispatchers one person was flown from the scene, the extent of their appear at this time to be non-life threatening.

WSAZ is working to get more information surrounding the cause of the crash.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

