Elderly man killed in house fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in the Harts Creek area, the Hamlin Fire Department confirms.

The fire happened at a home along Route 10 and Dry Branch Road in Harts Creek.

Crews tells WSAZ.com the victim is a 70-year-old man.

This is a developing story.

