Elderly man killed in house fire
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in the Harts Creek area, the Hamlin Fire Department confirms.
The fire happened at a home along Route 10 and Dry Branch Road in Harts Creek.
Crews tells WSAZ.com the victim is a 70-year-old man.
This is a developing story.
