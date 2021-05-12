Advertisement

Elderly man killed in house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in the Harts Creek area, the Hamlin Fire Department confirms.

The fire happened at a home along Route 10 and Dry Branch Road in Harts Creek.

Crews tells WSAZ.com the victim is a 70-year-old man.

This is a developing story.

