Fall in spring clime rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a spring known for measured rains (since March a few inches below normal) and the typical ups and downs in temperature (two spells in the 80s but also a rare April hard freeze with 20 degrees), here in mid-May we are simply unable to break away from the annoying chillier than normal air that has become so common this season.

That trend will be slow to ease as we head toward the weekend with two mornings starting in the 30s with at least some patchy rural frost while daytime highs struggle to get out of the 60s through Friday and perhaps even the weekend.

Frost on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be clear sky and light wind dependent. So as John Cummings from the West Virginia State Capitol grounds related to me, “with 35,000 annuals to be put out in the coming weeks….” Naturally the risk of frost can greatly impact the beauty of Wild and Wonderful’s state grounds.

The rest of the week days will feature ample sunshine but given the sun is now as strong as it is in early August, we will need to lather up with sunblock on a regular basis to prevent damage to our skins. Nights under clear skies will fall into the 30s then before the weekend southern breezes will drop lows into the 40s. Daytime highs will finally get to 70 by the weekend.

Since May is often one of the wettest months of the year, the long dry spell this week will be rather rare noteworthy. Next chance of important rain is likely to hold off until Sunday even early next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.