Gas shortage concerns sparks panic-buying

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lines have been incredibly long at gas stations all across the country, especially in the Southeast.

The demand is high and so are prices -- all after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

It’s a major supplier along the East Coast. The pipeline supplies a very small amount of gas stations in West Virginia and Kentucky.

“Get every last drop,” Randall Davis said.

However, despite the fact that gas stations in our region are not affected by this, people are filling up not just their vehicles-- but filling extra containers as well.

“There were almost a couple fights at the pumps with people pulling in, saying they got there first,” Clinton Parsons said.

Parsons, who works at Kroger Fuel Center in St. Albans, says customers started coming in droves to fill up on Tuesday -- with some purchasing way more than they actually need.

“He had a trailer behind his truck and had five-gallon gas cans from the front of his trailer to the back of the trailer,” Parsons said.

Like a majority of West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky, this gas station is not affected by the Colonial Pipeline.

However, it is fueling panic and potentially creating a shortage, all where there wasn’t expected to be one.

For Jim Harris, this demand surge happened right as he got on the road for North Carolina -- a trip he can usually make without stopping to fill up.

However, not knowing if he’ll be able to find a gas station with a supply along the way is causing him to take extra caution.

For people like Davis who have a fear of breaking the bank, an extra trip occurred.

“I filled up my other car yesterday, so I decided to come on out today and get some gas in this one just in case the prices go up,” Davis said.

In order to make sure everybody has a fair chance to fill up, Parsons wants people to understand his message.

“Just calm down, there’s enough fuel for everybody,” he said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice responded to the panic-buying Wednesday morning, saying the bulk of gasoline that comes into West Virginia does not come from the Colonial Pipeline. It comes from the Plantation Pipeline.

The Colonial Pipeline has restarted operations Wednesday night. This is after a six-day shutdown caused by a ransomware attack.

The pipeline operator warned it will take several days for service to return to normal.

