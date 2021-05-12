HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time of year yard sales start popping up all over neighborhoods and flea markets are beginning to open. One of the biggest is back this year and it starts May 5th.

Kelly Collins, CEO of the West Virginia State Fair, shares what we can find this year at the Giant Spring Flea Market this year.

The flea market is set to return May 15th and 16th at the Lewisburg fairgrounds. Hours of operations are Saturday from 8a.m. to 6p.m. and Sunday from 9a.m. to 3p.m.

To learn more about the Giant Spring Flea Market you can head to the State Fair of West Virginia Facebook page.

If you are preparing to sell items at a flea market or a rummage sale we have some tips and tricks to ensure your items are popular for buyers. Children’s clothing, toys, tools and kitchen gadgets are the items that sell the best. Avoid selling jewelry, silver or paintings up for sale; instead have an antique store price those items.

Don’t try sell items that have been recalled, especially child car seats, cribs or baby carriers. It is illegal to sell recalled items at yard sales, flea markets and thrift stores. To see a listing of all the recalled items you can head to the website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.