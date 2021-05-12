Advertisement

Highway crews work to ensure bridges are safe

By Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of the Chelyan Bridge was closed Wednesday for an inspection as crews worked to prevent a major problem.

This process is done every two years to endure the bridge is safe for drivers, as well as to find any minor problems before they get larger and more costly to fix.

Inspectors go high in the sky to check every bolt along the top of the bridge, while others go under the bridge deck to search for cracks in welds, or rust.

“We don’t have infinite amounts of funding or resources or employees to tackle everything,” State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said. “This will allow us to know the condition of all our bridges within our state infrastructure and know where to spend those dollars where the public gets the most bang for their buck.”

“It helps to protect the investment we have in these bridges,” Brown continued. “These are multi-million dollars to build a bridge this size, probably $25 million (on the Chelyan Bridge), and we want to protect that and make it last as long as it can, and this will also help us to achieve that goal.”

The routine checkup process is used to give each bridge across the state its rating and weight capacity. This ensures it will not collapse or have a smaller problem, such as the expansion joint failure on the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge that closed Interstate 64 in February 2020.

Inspectors collect data and photos of the bridge that are used to complete an analysis, and then used to compare the condition of the bridge when it’s inspected the next time.

“As the bridge deteriorates, we will increase (inspections) to 12 months, so we will look at it a little sooner,” Assistant Bridge Director Chad Robinson said. “If we start seeing bolts that are starting to loosen, that tells us that something is going on that’s causing some sort of force or something for us to start paying attention to outside of this.”

No major problems were found during Wednesday’s inspection, but Robinson said the bridge will likely need painted in the next five years.

They understand that closing lanes for an inspection can cause traffic problems for one day. However, they says that’s much better than finding a major problem and having to completely close a bridge for a long period of time.

