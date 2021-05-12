Man found guilty of rape

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man was found guilty of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

The Scioto County Prosecutor says Juan Salvadore Guerrero Torres was found guilty on all counts against him by a Scioto County Jury for an indictment on an incident that happened in Portsmouth on May 31, 2020.

Judge Mark Kuhn sentenced Torres to a definite prison sentence of eight years and an additional four years indefinite, for a total sentence of eight to twelve years.

Torres is also labeled as a Tier Three Sex Offender and must register and report every 90 days with the sheriff for the rest of his life.

