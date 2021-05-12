Advertisement

Man found guilty of rape

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man was found guilty of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

The Scioto County Prosecutor says Juan Salvadore Guerrero Torres was found guilty on all counts against him by a Scioto County Jury for an indictment on an incident that happened in Portsmouth on May 31, 2020.

Judge Mark Kuhn sentenced Torres to a definite prison sentence of eight years and an additional four years indefinite, for a total sentence of eight to twelve years.

Torres is also labeled as a Tier Three Sex Offender and must register and report every 90 days with the sheriff for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at AA Highway
AA highway reopens after deadly crash
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson
The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his fiancee
HPD investigating after two bodies found at home in Guyandotte
HPD: Victims found inside home died from apparent gunshot wounds

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine announces that Ohio will end most COVID health orders on June 2.
Ohio Gov. DeWine: Health orders to be lifted soon
Highway crews work to ensure bridges are safe for drivers
Crews respond to crash in Gallia County
The trial of Larry Reed, who's accused of making sexual contact with two young teenage girls,...
Trial of former school bus driver charged with rape to start soon