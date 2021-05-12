Most-Made Picnics and Events on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Sisters Selina Johnson and Carol Most started a POP-UP Picnic company serving Huntington, West Virginia and surrounding areas making gathering outdoors stylish & easy!

All packages include setup, style, and service. They will setup a custom-built picnic table, style it catered to your taste, and clean up afterwards.

You can book your pop-up picnic and check out their packages and add-ons at mostmadepicnicsevents.com. You can also follow along with their journey on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.