Name of person killed in crash on AA highway released

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The name of the person killed in a crash on the AA highway has been released.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Spencer Lane and KY 9, which is also known as the AA highway, in Vanceburg.

Kentucky State Police got a call for assistance from the Lewis County Dispatch for a fatal crash involving three vehicles around 6:17 a.m.

Troopers say Triston Burris, 20, from Vanceburg, was driving north on KY 9 in a Chrysler 200. He tried to pass a Chevy Traverse, but hit a Ford Fusion. Burris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lews County Coroner.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Several other agencies responded including Vanceburg Fire and Rescue, Lewis County EMS and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident is under investigation.

