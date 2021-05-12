New details of First Lady’s visit to West Virginia released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, and Charleston native and actress Jennifer Garner will be in West Virginia on Thursday.

The First Lady and Senator Manchin are expected to arrive at Yeager Airport in Charleston Thursday afternoon.

Due to a COVID-19 quarantine in the school district, the First Lady will no longer travel to Arnoldsburg.

All three will visit a vaccination center and deliver remarks at Capital High School in Charleston.

The First Lady and Senator Manchin will head back to the airport to greet members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families before they depart Thursday evening.

