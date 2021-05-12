Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine: Health orders to be lifted soon

Gov. Mike DeWine announces that Ohio will end most COVID health orders on June 2.(WTVG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that most health orders will be lifted by early June because of the strong protection of COVID-19 vaccines.

“So, it is time – it’s time to end the health orders,” DeWine said. “It’s been a year.”

The governor said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud will remove all pandemic health orders, except those for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, effective on Wednesday, June 2. He said this will give anyone who has not been vaccinated time to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

DeWine said a drastic decrease in COVID-19 cases since the vaccine led to the lifting of most health orders. He said the vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds further influenced his decision. He thanked Ohioans for their long-term diligence in taking measures to protect others against the virus.

The governor emphasized that the unvaccinated remain at increased risk, especially with highly contagious variants.

“Vaccination is clearly safer, regardless of age, than running the risk of getting COVID,” DeWine said.

He said nearly 100 percent of those hospitalized for COVID recently have been the unvaccinated. As an incentive to get people vaccinated, DeWine said a $1 million prize will be awarded to the winner of a drawing for an adult who’s received at least a first dose of the vaccine. The contest is known as “Ohio Vax-a-Million.” He said more details will be released in the coming days.

DeWine emphasized that the state must have a higher percentage of residents vaccinated in the coming weeks.

“We will finish the job,” he said.

