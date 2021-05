COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to deliver a statewide address Wednesday evening.

It will be at 5:30 p.m.

The governor says it will be about the progress toward reaching the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

