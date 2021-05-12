Portion of 8th Street underpass closed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of the 8th Street underpass have been closed Wednesday until further notice, according to city officials.

Officials say a contractor disrupted the roadway while conducting boring work for a fiber optic line.

The work was unrelated to the drainage improvement project that was completed in the underpass Monday.

The 10th Street underpass also is closed at this time and will be for approximately 30 days for construction of the drainage improvement project in that underpass.

