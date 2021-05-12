Advertisement

Portion of 8th Street underpass closed

8th Street Underpass in Huntington
8th Street Underpass in Huntington(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of the 8th Street underpass have been closed Wednesday until further notice, according to city officials.

Officials say a contractor disrupted the roadway while conducting boring work for a fiber optic line.

The work was unrelated to the drainage improvement project that was completed in the underpass Monday.

The 10th Street underpass also is closed at this time and will be for approximately 30 days for construction of the drainage improvement project in that underpass.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at AA Highway
AA highway reopens after deadly crash
The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home
HPD investigating after two bodies found at home in Guyandotte
HPD: Victims found inside home died from apparent gunshot wounds
A person has been arrested after a police chase in Kanawha County.
Police chase ends in arrest
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson