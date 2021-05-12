Advertisement

Trial of former school bus driver charged with rape to start soon

The trial of Larry Reed, who's accused of making sexual contact with two young teenage girls, is set to begin Monday in Lawrence County, Ohio.
The trial of Larry Reed, who's accused of making sexual contact with two young teenage girls, is set to begin Monday in Lawrence County, Ohio.(courtesy Lawrence County Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man accused of making sexual contact with two young teenage girls is set to begin Monday.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said, earlier this week, Larry Reed declined to take a plea deal that would’ve given him at least 30 years in prison.

Reed, a former Rock Hill school bus driver who’s in his late 30s, was arrested last August on 100 charges of first-degree rape of one girl and one count of third-degree sexual imposition of the other.

Man accused of sexual behavior with young teens facing 101 charges

If convicted, Reed could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The sheriff’s department says the alleged incidents took place at Reed’s home in Pedro.

The trial is scheduled for all week next week.

