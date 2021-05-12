West Virginia takes rubber game in Marshall series

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There wasn’t a great deal of offense at Monongalia County Ballpark Tuesday night but West Virginia had enough firepower to beat Marshll 4-1 and to take the rubber game of a 3 game series with the Herd.

West Virginia used a 3 run second inning to gain the advantage. The Thundering Herd only managed two hits and scored its only run on a wild pitch when Jordan Billups raced home to make it 3-1 in the 3rd.

In the 4th inning Paul McIntosh his his 7th home run of the season to make it 4-1 and set the final score.

Both teams finish their regular seasons at home. Marshall hosts UAB and West Virginia entertains Miami (OH).

