WSAZ Now Desk | Charleston mayor optimistic about future of Charleston Town Center Mall

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, it was announced that Hull Property Group, out of Augusta, Georgia, was purchasing the Charleston Town Center Mall. In recent years, the mall has lost several of its anchor stores and retailers.

On the WSAZ Now Desk, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the once vibrant mall had been deteriorating over the years, but says having a buyer for the property is the start to breathing new life back into it. She says she is optimistic for its future and discusses what’s next for the property.

