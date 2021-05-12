WV DOH to fix more secondary roads with paving machines

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highways officials say new paving equipment will allow them to cover more ground across the state this year.

Jessica Stratton lives along Charleys Creek Road in Culloden. Like many who live out in the country, she has worried about the rough shape the road has been in.

Her concern turned into relief Tuesday as DOH crews appeared and got to work repairing damage.

“I’m really happy to see them out here working on the road and hopefully get it fixed,” Stratton said.

“When the governor said get the roads fixed, we heard that message,” Scott Eplin, the DOH District 2 manager, said.

Eplin says thanks to nine paving machines they acquired last year, they’ll be able to get to about 15 percent more routes.

“This paver allows us to get work done and get to situations we normally wouldn’t reach,” he said. “In this type of situation, this is a rural secondary route. When we can pave it we are not expending our resources patching it to death, and then we can move those resources to other locations with the goal of trying to get to all the roads.”

Before the DOH got the paving machines, they depended on contractors to do this type of work.

“It’s not a replacement,” Eplin said. “The contracting industry is our partners. They have much larger equipment. This allows us to get to rural secondary routes that normally we’d not be able to that are vitally important for the citizens to get to the grocery store, the doctors office, and get the kids to school.”

Eplin says nine of the DOH’s 10 districts now have the paving machines.

