W.Va. Governor says we are creating our own fuel shortage

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is telling residents to stay calm about the gas pipeline hack.

He held a press conference Wednesday, May 12.

The governor says the bulk of the gasoline that comes into West Virginia does not come from the Colonial Pipeline. It comes on the Plantation Pipeline.

“The Colonial Pipeline is not even a significant fuel source in West Virginia. We basically are creating our own fuel shortage right now,” said Gov. Justice

He says there is no shortage of fuel in the state. It’s a transportation logistics problem.

The governor said he has seen pictures of people across the state hoarding gas.

He says you should make sure you have adequate gasoline for emergencies, but the state is in decent shape when it comes to fuel.

Governor Justice also says the Emergency Broadband Benefit is offering a temporary FCC program to help households struggling to afford internet service during the pandemic. You can call 833-511-0311 or visit the FCC’s website here to see if you qualify.

The governor says it’s using stimulus money for the program. It will provide a discount of up to $50 per month on broadband service. It will also provide $100 discount toward a one time purchase of a computer, laptop or table, if you are eligible for the program.

A household is eligible if one person meets at least one of the criteria:

  • A household has to have an income that is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines
  • If you participate in the SNAP program, Medicaid or the FCC’s lifeline programs
  • If you are approved for benefits under the Free and Reduced-Price lunch program or the School Breakfast program.
  • If your household income is significantly higher than the income level and you’re not in any of the programs listed above and experienced a substantial loss of income as a result of the pandemic, you’re eligible

The governor says he will drop his briefings to twice a week. Next week, they will be on Monday and Wednesday. They will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays after that.

