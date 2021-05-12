Advertisement

ZoneOut Sports celebrates grand opening

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Hurricane now has a new place to shoot hoops, practice golf, and everything in between.

ZoneOut sports held its ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The brand-new gymnasium facility is home to classes, camps and organized workouts in basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, track and field and golf.

ZoneOut Sports is owned by former Herd Basketball player Adam Zimmerman.

“This is a great community. Hurricane is a great place to raise kids, great schools, and it’s great for sports. Hopefully we can serve the community well and continue to serve the community well,” Zimmerman said.

The facility is located at 100 Morris Court, which is just off Main Street in downtown Hurricane.

