Amanda Barren catches up with Jennifer Garner in Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As part of first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Charleston on Thursday, actress and Charleston native Jennifer Garner got to pay a visit to her rival high school.

Garner, a graduate of George Washington High, joined Biden and others for a COVID vaccination clinic at Capital High School.

WSAZ’s Amanda Barren caught up with Garner, ambassador of Save the Children, as she was on her way into the event at Capital High.

Tap on the video link for a look at what she had to say.

