Attorneys General urge Facebook to halt app launch geared toward kids

(WSAZ) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron are a part of a coalition of attorneys general from across the country urging Facebook not to launch an app for children under the age of 13.

The letter from the 44 attorneys general to Mark Zuckerburg lists reasons why they believe Instagram for Kids is not a good idea.

Facebook owns Instagram.

The letter says in part, “Use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to navigate the challenges of having a social media account. Further, Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms.”

According to the letter, just last year Facebook and Instagram reported 20 million child sexual abuse pictures. A news release says, “The coalition also states that young children often lack a developed understanding of privacy, leaving them more vulnerable to online predators.”

Cameron, a Republican, says this platform would be another way to target vulnerable children.

“We have a responsibility to protect our youngest citizens, and a version of Instagram specifically aimed at children under 13 poses significant health and safety risks for Kentucky children,” he said. “We already know that child predators regularly use social media platforms to communicate with children, and we cannot give them a new opportunity to target those who are most vulnerable to exploitation,” he said.

Republican Attorney General Yost said in a news release that researchers have flagged Instagram as a contributor to things like suicide, depression and body image issues.

“Facebook and Instagram already have too much control over what we see, hear and buy – and when you add in the dangers of online predators and cyberbullying, it’s unsafe for children,” Yost said. “Until Mr. Zuckerberg can prove that he’s doing more to police these platforms, he needs to stay away from our kids.”

The letter says that “a 2017 survey found that 42 percent of young Instagram users had experienced cyberbullying on the platform, the highest percentage of any platform measured.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.