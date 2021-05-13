Advertisement

Cabell-Huntington Health Dept. ready for 12-year-olds to get the Pfizer vaccine

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. health advisers have endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and up. Now, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is ready to administer those vaccines.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Physician Director, shares how the health department will move forward after this announcement and advise for parents as they decide whether to make an appointment for their child.

To learn more about vaccine clinics from the Cabell-Huntington Health Dept., you can visit their Facebook page or you can call 304-523-6483.

