Couple arrested on drug charges in southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A couple from West Portsmouth was arrested Thursday on drug charges after one of them failed to show up for a probationary check.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer released that information about the incident.

They said it happened at a home along Old U.S. 52, resulting in the arrest of Brian Christopher Carr, 38, and Amber Rushwell Aeh, 41. Investigators say Carr was the suspect who failed to appear for the probationary check.

Investigators seized 480 grams of suspected methamphetamine, plastic bags, digital scales, and additional items related to suspected drug trafficking. They said the estimated street value of the suspected meth is $7,650.

Carr is charged with possession of drugs and violating his probation. Aeh also was charged with possession of drugs and a probation violation from Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Both suspects were taken to the Scioto County Jail. They’re set to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.