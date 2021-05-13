Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 deaths, 411 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more deaths and 411 new COVID-19 cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 13, 2021, there have been 2,817,189 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 157,626 total cases and 2,751 deaths.

The deaths include a 53-year old male from Mingo County, a 70-year old male from Lewis County, and a 74-year old male from Berkeley County.

There are 6,716 active cases.

148,159 individuals have recovered.

823,833 people have at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. 687,720 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,436), Berkeley (12,397), Boone (2,043), Braxton (932), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,701), Calhoun (347), Clay (506), Doddridge (599), Fayette (3,448), Gilmer (857), Grant (1,279), Greenbrier (2,806), Hampshire (1,837), Hancock (2,805), Hardy (1,529), Harrison (5,732), Jackson (2,125), Jefferson (4,620), Kanawha (14,976), Lewis (1,199), Lincoln (1,478), Logan (3,138), Marion (4,454), Marshall (3,468), Mason (2,006), McDowell (1,573), Mercer (4,856), Mineral (2,860), Mingo (2,579), Monongalia (9,203), Monroe (1,140), Morgan (1,184), Nicholas (1,704), Ohio (4,216), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (893), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,912), Putnam (5,166), Raleigh (6,790), Randolph (2,610), Ritchie (708), Roane (633), Summers (825), Taylor (1,229), Tucker (528), Tyler (718), Upshur (1,875), Wayne (3,098), Webster (490), Wetzel (1,345), Wirt (425), Wood (7,788), Wyoming (1,998).

