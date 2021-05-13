Crash closes portion of U.S. 35

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An accident involving a tractor trailer has shut down a portion of U.S. 35 near the silver bridge leading into West Virginia.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 35 is closed between SR 735 and SR 7 in Gallia County, Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being re-routed onto SR 735 and SR 7.

